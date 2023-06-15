Hibs tease 2023/24 home kit as Easter Road side announces new principal partner

Hibs have announced a tie-up with Bevvy.com

Hibs have teased their new home kit for the 2023/24 campaign with the announcement of a ‘landmark front-of-shirt agreement’ with mobile app Bevvy, which replaces Utilita Energy as the Easter Road side’s principal partner.

The club confirmed earlier this week that a new sponsor would be in place for the upcoming campaign, and the Bevvy.com logo will feature on the men’s first-team shirts for at least the next two years, while also appearing on pitch-side LED boards and the big screens.

The mobile app allows whisky drinkers to use their smartphone camera to identify any bottle of whisky, and reveal the value of its contents along with tasting notes and a bit of history about that particular whisky.

Hibs’ commercial chief Murray Milligen hailed the tie-up as a ‘fantastic partnership’ for the club, adding: “Bevvy have really bought into what we’re trying to do here at Hibs. They’re real innovators, and like us, they want to be pioneers not only in the Scottish game but further afield. We look forward to working with them over the next two years and beyond.”

Laurie Black, co-founder of Bevvy, said: “The team at Bevvy.com are delighted to be unveiled as the principal partner of Hibs after a fantastic first season working together. 2023/24 promises to be an exciting year for both, with Hibs making a return to European competition and Bevvy.com further establishing itself as the world’s definitive whisky companion.

“As Hibs supporters, we know that the club has one of the most passionate followings in world football. We love seeing our users immerse themselves in whisky experiences that are available through the app, and we look forward to extending these opportunities to the wider Hibs community.”

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell added: “Commercially, this shows the continued growth that we’re making as a club, but also the appeal Hibs has as we continue to push our boundaries. Through this deal, and other partnership agreements, we have broken financial records already this season, which has significantly increased our income. We look forward to working with Bevvy.com over the next two years and hopefully longer.”