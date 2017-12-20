Hibs tell Deivydas Matulevicius he is free to leave club

Deivydas Matulevicius is set to leave Hibs after being unable to command game time since moving to Easter Road in the summer.

The Lithuanian internationalist has been informed by management that he is free to depart if he wishes and is on the lookout for a new club. With the next transfer window looming, a parting of ways is anticipated in the coming weeks.

Matulevicius joined Hibs on a two-year contract in July but hasn’t registered a single start for the club after struggling to make an impression in training or development league matches. The big target man has made only 12 substitute appearances, with his solitary goal coming against Ayr United in the Betfred Cup in August. The 28-year-old, who has previously played in Poland, Romania, Kazakhstan and Belgium, has been left out of the 18-man match-day squad for his team’s last two matches, against Rangers and Aberdeen.

With no likelihood of game time at Hibs, where he is behind Anthony Stokes, Simon Murray, Martin Boyle and teenager Oli Shaw in the pecking order for an attacking berth, Matulevicius will look to move on in an effort to reignite his club career and ensure he remains part of the Lithuania set-up.

Despite his lack of action at club level, the striker has featured in all three of his national team’s matches since he joined Hibs. These included substitute appearances against both Scotland and England.