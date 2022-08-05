Hibs tie down academy brothers Jacob and Oscar MacIntyre on long-term deals

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oscar, 18, who can play anywhere on the left, made his first-team debut at the end of last season while Jacob is still just 16 and despite being eligible for this year’s youth team, has featured regularly for the development side and, along with his older brother, been involved in training with the first team.

Both were key members of the club’s title-winning under-18 squad last season. Although primarily a midfielder, Scotland youth cap Jacob often filled in at right-wingback while Oscar was a near ever-present at left-back or left-wingback.

Oscar was singled out for praise from manager Lee Johnson after he performed well against Cuban internationalist Onel Hernandez in the pre-season friendly victory over Norwich City.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs Academy chief Steve Kean said: “It’s fantastic for them as two young players, for their family to see their children sign long-term contracts, and for us as an Academy to bring through players that are close to pushing into the first team.

“Speaking to their parents, they’re very competitive with each other, in a good way, and they drive each other on. Last year when Oscar was with the first team, Jacob was ecstatic, and now they’re both training with Lee Johnson and his staff.

“They are both there on merit and whenever they play development team or under-18 football – which Jacob can still do – they always shine. They’re two fabulous lads.”

Boyd, the players’ father, added: “The journey for the boys has been incredible and as their parents it’s the best feeling ever.

Oscar, left, and Jacob MacIntyre sign their new deals flanked by parents Stephanie and Boyd. Picture: Hibernian FC

“The opportunities at the club have been the key for us. There’s been a pathway which the manager has drawn out and they’re both really excited.

“Steve Kean has always been really honest with me too and told me he’d give every child a chance and if they showed promise, then they’d get an opportunity. In both my kids’ cases it’s happened.”