The process to identify a figure with a strong knowledge of the Scottish game and experience working at a senior level at a high-performing club is already under way as the Easter Road side begins the internal shake-up revealed by the Evening News last week.

Appointing a new senior figure will likely see the return of a structure similar to the one in place during Leeann Dempster’s time at the club when a head of football operations and latterly sporting director sat within the senior management team make-up. Once an appointment is made, the director of football will work closely with manager Lee Johnson and chief executive Ben Kensell to ‘improve the club’s sporting performance’.

“I’m excited that we can bring in a director of football and believe it will considerably benefit the club,” Kensell said. “I have worked with directors of football before, so I have a full understanding of the difference they can make. This decision was made following a thorough review that has taken place over the last few months, and I’d like to thank Ron Gordon [executive chairman] and the board for their backing and support.

Hibs are to appoint a Director of Football in a bid to improve 'sporting performance'

“Ron’s desire to make the club successful hasn’t wavered, and we’re hoping that bringing in a director of football will help mirror our off-the-pitch success, so we can achieve our sporting ambitions.”

The new director of football will be tasked with overseeing the academy, analysis, football administration, player care and recruitment, as well as medical and strength and conditioning.

