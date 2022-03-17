The pair were forced off during the Scottish Cup quarter-final victory over Motherwell on Sunday; Doig in the first half following Bevis Mugabi’s red-card challenge and Henderson early in the second period at Fir Park.

With Shaun Maloney’s injury concerns easing ever so slightly – Joe Newell returned to action in North Lanarkshire, playing for the first time since early February while club captain Paul Hanlon is back in training – there are options if neither youngster is fit enough for the must-win game against Jim Goodwin’s side.

Goalkeeper Matt Macey will also be assessed before Saturday’s match after the 27-year-old, in the latter stages of the cup win, appeared to suffer a recurrence of the injury that kept him out of the goalless draws against Dundee and St Johnstone, with Ryan Porteous taking on goal-kick duties.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Doig, left, and Ewan Henderson were both forced off with injuries during the Scottish Cup win against Motherwell

Back-up ‘keeper Kevin Dabrowski will step back in once again if Macey isn’t fit to face Aberdeen.

Midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes, who missed the ‘Well clash after he was unable to shake off a knock, will also hope to feature against the Dons.

A number of players remain sidelined for longer periods of time. Kyle Magennis, Paul McGinn, and Demi Mitchell are all still unavailable while Kevin Nisbet will be out for six to nine months after undergoing surgery on an ACL injury.

Maloney remains hopeful that January signing Harry Clarke can be involved sooner rather than later.

Message from the editor