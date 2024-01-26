Hibs to complete deal for Bournemouth midfielder - and centre half could follow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hibs hope to announce the signing of Bournemouth midfielder Nathan Moriah-Welsh tomorrow. And Nick Montgomery is also aiming to land fellow Cherries prospect Owen Bevan as the answer to his team’s central defensive crisis.

Guyana midfielder Moriah-Welsh, who has been capped 14 times, is 21 years old, has mainly featured in Bournemouth’s Development Squad – apart from a loan spell with League Two side Newport County last season - and is seen as a direct replacement for Jimmy Jeggo. The former Socceroos international has been allowed to return to Australia to sign for Melbourne Victory with six months of his contract remaining.

Montgomery spoke earlier today about his hopes of landing two players – a central midfielder and a centre-half – before the transfer deadline. It was hoped that the Moriah-Welsh deal would be completed before close of play today. Everything has been agreed and the signing will be announced tomorrow, once all the paperwork has been finalised.

Bevan, 20, spent the first half of last season at Cheltenham Town in England's League One but his spell there was cut short by injury. He had previously had seasons with Yeovil Town and Truro City and had made one Premier League appearance so far with his parent club.

Asked specifically about a centre-half coming into a problem area for Hibs yesterday, Monty said: “We’re still close. We went for one a couple of weeks ago that took a couple of weeks, then circumstances changed.