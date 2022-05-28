Both teams will be spending time at warm-weather training camps in the Algarve in June and are scheduled to meet on Wednesday June 29.

Pools Chief Operating Officer Stephen Hobin confirmed the match as he outlined the League Two club’s summer plans.

He said in an update to fans: “I am pleased to announce that we will be playing a warm up game against Scottish Premiership side Hibernian.

"I am extremely grateful to my friend, and former colleague, Ben Kensell, for working closely with me to align our schedules to make this invaluable fixture come to fruition.”

Kensell and Hobin worked together at Norwich for a number of years, with the current Easter Road CEO serving as chief operating officer and his Hartlepool counterpart working as Head of Commercial at Carrow Road.

Hibs are also scheduled to host the Canaries in a pre-season friendly on July 24.

The Capital club has a number of links with the Monkey Hangers. John Hughes managed both clubs while Colin Nish moved to Victoria Park in 2011 after three years in Edinburgh. Michael Nelson, who came to Hibs in 2013, spent six seasons with Hartlepool earlier in his career and Adam Jackson has also had stints at both clubs.

Hibs and Hartlepool United will meet in a pre-season friendly in Portugal