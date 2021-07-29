Hibs to face HNK Rijeka of Croatia in Europa Conference League 3QR after Croatians beat Gżira United

Hibs face a trip to Croatia in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round

The Easter Road side’s 5-1 aggregate victory over FC Santa Coloma of Andorra after a 2-1 win in the second leg of the second qualifying round tie at the Estadi Nacional coupled with RJK’s success against Gżira United of Malta means the two sides will meet in the final qualifying round of UEFA’s newest club competition.

Swiss striker Josip Drmic scored a double in the first leg in Malta and he was on target for the Croatians in the return leg, netting after 27 minutes at the Stadion Rujevica for the only goal of the game.

Rijeka, of course, have twice faced Scottish opposition in Europe in recent years, losing to Aberdeen in 2015/16 before exacting revenge in 2019/20 with a 4-0 aggregate victory.

The third qualifying round ties are due to take place on August 5, and August 12 with Hibs at home for the first leg.

