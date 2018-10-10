Hibs to get 200 extra tickets for Celtic clash

Hibs have received an extra 200 tickets for away fans ahead of the trip to face Celtic later this month.

The Easter Road side advised that the initial allocation of tickets for the Ladbrokes Premiership clash on October 20 had sold out, after supporters snapped up the briefs within 40 minutes of the tickets going on sale.

A statement from the Capital club read: “Following today’s sale of tickets for next weekend’s match against Celtic, the club have now been advised that we will receive a further allocation of approximately 200 tickets.

“Once we receive the tickets we will be able to provide full detail on sales arrangements.”