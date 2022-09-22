Hibs to organise friendlies during World Cup break to keep squad ticking over

Details are still to be firmed up but in Rocky Bushiri, Kevin Dąbrowski, Aiden McGeady, and Kevin Nisbet the Easter Road side could have four players returning from injury needing gametime while Kyle Magennis, who club chiefs are hopeful will return to action before the World Cup, could also benefit from extra minutes as he chases full match fitness.

Hibs are still awaiting the all-clear for Elias Melkersen to resume playing, after the striker suffered a concussion in the 1-0 defeat by St Mirren in August while Demetri Mitchell hasn’t featured since a substitute appearance during the opening game of the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership campaign.

Speaking after the 3-1 victory over Aberdeen, Johnson said: “We have good players to come back, ones who will be like new signings.

“You look at the squad and it’s going to be strong. It will make big decisions for me and that’s what you want.”

Meanwhile, with the club’s scheduled SPFL Reserve League fixture against Dundee at HTC on Tuesday postponed, Hibs played a bounce game against St Johnstone, with Magennis featuring as he steps up his comeback to first-team action.

The 24-year-old hasn’t kicked a competitive ball in 12 months but got valuable gametime under his belt while Lewis Stevenson also featured.

Deadline-day signing Harry McKirdy, who was suspended for the visit of Aberdeen last weekend, was on target as he sharpened his match-fitness ahead of the trip to face Ross County on Saturday October 1.