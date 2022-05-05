Twenty-four hours earlier the Carrow Road outfit will take on Celtic at Celtic Park as they play back-to-back games in Scotland.

The game has been scheduled for Sunday July 24 at 2pm, but that weekend has also been designated matchday five for next season’s League Cup group stages.

Hibs have said the friendly will take place ‘following the conclusion of the Premier Sports Cup group stages’.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arsenal made the trip to Leith last summer, losing 2-1 as goals from Martin Boyle and Dan Mackay secured victory for the Capital club.

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell, who served the Canaries as Commercial Director and Chief Operating Officer prior to joining Hibs, said: “Everyone at the club is looking forward to hosting Norwich City later this summer.

“The match will form an important part of our pre-season schedule, as we look to start our 2022/23 campaign on the front foot with a new manager at the helm driving us forward.

“We are excited to welcome another high-profile side to Easter Road, and we expect the match to be an enjoyable occasion for both clubs and supporters.”

Hibs will face Norwich City in a pre-season friendly at Easter Road in July

Fans who have already bought a season ticket for the new campaign, or who do so ahead of the early-bird deadline of Tuesday May 31, will get a free ticket to the match with Norwich, who suffered relegation from the English Premier League last weekend.