Hibs players will wear warm-up tops ahead of the game showing the club’s backing for FvH, which seeks to challenge prejudice in the game based on sexual orientation, gender identity, and expression.

Saturday’s match will also be supported by Hibees Pride, an LGBTIQ+ supporters’ group established a little over 12 months ago that has played a key role in making Easter Road an inclusive, welcoming place for all fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Cuthbertson, Hibees Pride co-ordinator, said: “We are delighted that together with Hibs and FvH we continue towards making Scottish football a welcoming experience for all. Everyone associated with the game should be able to do so without fear or experience of abuse or discrimination. It’s fantastic that we have seen some really positive progress but so important to continue raising awareness of the challenges that LGBTIQ+ people still face."

An LGBTIQ+ flag is shown on one of the Easter Road big screens during a cinch Premiership clash

Supporter Liaison Officer Kieran Power added: “We believe in football without barriers. We will continue to create a safe environment at Easter Road. Through our actions, we want people to know that this is a club for them. Hibs represents everyone.”