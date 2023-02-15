Hibs to show support for Football v Homophobia at upcoming Easter Road league clash
Hibs will show their support for Football v Homophobia at Saturday’s home cinch Premiership match against Kilmarnock in a bid to shine a spotlight on the organisation’s work in tackling discrimination in football.
Hibs players will wear warm-up tops ahead of the game showing the club’s backing for FvH, which seeks to challenge prejudice in the game based on sexual orientation, gender identity, and expression.
Saturday’s match will also be supported by Hibees Pride, an LGBTIQ+ supporters’ group established a little over 12 months ago that has played a key role in making Easter Road an inclusive, welcoming place for all fans.
Julie Cuthbertson, Hibees Pride co-ordinator, said: “We are delighted that together with Hibs and FvH we continue towards making Scottish football a welcoming experience for all. Everyone associated with the game should be able to do so without fear or experience of abuse or discrimination. It’s fantastic that we have seen some really positive progress but so important to continue raising awareness of the challenges that LGBTIQ+ people still face."
Supporter Liaison Officer Kieran Power added: “We believe in football without barriers. We will continue to create a safe environment at Easter Road. Through our actions, we want people to know that this is a club for them. Hibs represents everyone.”
Manager Lee Johnson said: “Hibs have done some great work with Hibees Pride over the last year and the introduction of this game shows the further steps that are being taken to make football inclusive for everyone. We want to welcome all Hibs fans to Easter Road and create a safe environment for everyone to watch their team in action.”