Hibs told to lower Josh Doig price-tag as English Premier League clubs plot move for left-back

Josh Doig in action for Hibs against Raith Rovers

Both Arsenal and West Ham remain interested in the defender, who has attracted interest from England, Scotland, and overseas after a fine debut season for the Easter Road side.

But the Capital club are unwilling to let the teenager leave on the cheap, and want any clubs keen on Doig to pay £5m plus add-ons.

English Premier League new boys Watford are the only to side to have so far entered into serious talks with Hibs over a deal for the former Hearts youth, but the arrival of Danny Rose at Vicarage Road suggests the Wasps’ interest may be on the wane.

Hammers boss David Moyes is looking to add depth to his squad at left-back while his Gunners counterpart Mikel Arteta has already signed Nuno Tavares to challenge Kieran Tierney in the Arsenal first team but remains keen on adding Doig for further cover.

According to the Evening Standard, both clubs want Hibs to reduce their asking price to around £2.5m if they are to progress their interest in the Scotland Under-19 cap.

The Hibees are understood to have already knocked back a bid of £2.5m rising to a possible £4m from Watford.

Doig, meanwhile, has insisted that he is fully focused on the new season, adding: “There’s always speculation. For me just now, it is about getting back fully fit. I was out with Covid and it took away my edge and my fitness.

"I am so happy at Hibs; I absolutely love it here. They were so good to me, developing me in the gym, on the pitch as well tactically, and I can't thank them enough.

"I've got another year to develop here as well and I am looking forward to it."

Doig’s form for Hibs last term has prompted interest from the likes of AC Milan, Celtic, Chelsea, Club Brugge, Leicester, Manchester City, and Southampton and while head coach Jack Ross is keen for the defender as well as highly-rated striker Kevin Nisbet and central defender Ryan Porteous to remain at the club, he is braced for interest in the trio after the club knocked back approaches for the latter two during the January transfer window.

"We have still got them at the moment, they are still here, they're training with me.

"Naturally I want to keep them but I am not naïve enough to not expect there to be either interest, or concrete interest,” he said earlier this month.

"We just have to make sure that we are ready for that because there will come the right time for these players to move as well.

"What we have provided is an environment in which they’ve seen themselves develop, and one that’s provided success for them and attention so it’s just trying to make sure they want to do that for as long as possible.

"Should the problem we don't want arise, we have just got to find a solution to it,” he added.

