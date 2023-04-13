News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
5 minutes ago Drake Bell missing: Nickelodeon star reported ‘endangered’ by police
1 hour ago John Mayer is bringing solo acoustic tour to UK - tickets & dates
2 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant found in UK
2 hours ago Crown Jewels to be displayed across UK landmarks
3 hours ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93

Hibs training gallery as defenders and forwards push for starting place v Hearts

Hibs players go through their paces at the club’s East Mains training centre near Ormiston in preparation for a huge Edinburgh derby against Hearts at Easter Road on Saturday.

Phil Johnson
By Phil Johnson
Published 13th Apr 2023, 16:42 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 16:43 BST

Defenders who have not been playing recently were among the group, as were a few forwards who could all be in contention for a place in the starting line-up.

It’s a huge game for both teams, each of them going into the match on the back of four consecutive league defeats.

Matthew Hoppe and teammates

1. Warming up

Matthew Hoppe and teammates Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

Photo Sales
Kevin Nisbet

2. Staying sharp

Kevin Nisbet Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

Photo Sales
Mikey Devlin

3. Defender ready

Mikey Devlin Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

Photo Sales
Lewis Stevenson

4. High feet

Lewis Stevenson Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Edinburgh