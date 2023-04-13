Hibs training gallery as defenders and forwards push for starting place v Hearts
Hibs players go through their paces at the club’s East Mains training centre near Ormiston in preparation for a huge Edinburgh derby against Hearts at Easter Road on Saturday.
Defenders who have not been playing recently were among the group, as were a few forwards who could all be in contention for a place in the starting line-up.
It’s a huge game for both teams, each of them going into the match on the back of four consecutive league defeats.
