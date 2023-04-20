Hibs players have been going through their paces at the Hibernian Training Centre near Ormiston ahead of Saturday’s big match away to St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

Key defender Rocky Bushiri could be spotted on the grass participating in the first part of the session, although this weekend’ trip top Perth is too soon for him.

“Rocky is back in training, which is good,” said assistant manager Jamie McAllister. “He’s doing part training at the moment, but it’s good to have him back on the grass and progressing well.”

The bad news, however, is that our Ukrainian striker Mykola Kuharevich may not be available. “Myko is probably 50/50 as he has tweaked his hamstring a little bit,” added McAllister. “We’ve got a few other niggles and knocks after the derby game but everyone else should be available, apart from the long-term injuries.”

The Hibs players seemed to be in good spirits following last weekend’s derby triumph over Hearts. Manager Lee Johnson has challenged his team to deliver a similar performance against St Johnstone to guarantee top six.

“They know it’s a big game,” he said. “I don’t need to remind them every five minutes. What I do need is to remind them how well they can play and that demand put on the boys.”

Back on the grass Rocky Bushiri

Best buddies Rocky Bushiri and Allan Delferriere

Cool head Kevin Nisbet

All smiles Ewan Henderson and Kevin Nisbet