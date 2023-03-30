News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season
5 minutes ago Man found guilty of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel, age 9
2 hours ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
4 hours ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
4 hours ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
5 hours ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension
The players get ready to start training
The players get ready to start training
The players get ready to start training

Hibs training gallery: Key men return and ready for Motherwell clash

A group of 21 Hibs players were in training today ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Premiership match against Motherwell at Easter Road.

Phil Johnson
By Phil Johnson
Published 30th Mar 2023, 13:52 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 15:24 BST

Lee Johnson should have a strong squad available as his team return to competitive action after a two-week international break, with Joe Newell close to returning and both Kevin Nisbet and Harry McKirdy fit and ready to go.

“It's a tough game,” said Johnson. “Motherwell are a notoriously strong side in this division but we feel we certainly have strength in depth now. We've still got three or four big injuries, players we'd rather have on the pitch – Bushiri, McGeady, Magennis, Boyle – but at the same time we have players back now.

"We're hoping Joe Newell will be in and around it at the weekend; Jake Doyle-Hayes I thought was excellent against Celtic; Harry McKirdy's back in, Kevin Nisbet is ready to go for sure. I feel like the bench is strong and as a manager making decisions, if you can look around at your bench and everyone's champing at the bit to get on then that's a really positive sign. Élie Youan's suspended as well but we trained with 21 outfield players, so that's great."

It’s a big game in the race for a third-place finish and one Hibs will be expecting to win. Aberdeen moved ahead of Hibs into fourth last time out and the gap between the Edinburgh side and third-place Hearts remains five points, with the Dons also right in the mix.

Hibs have won two out of two against Motherwell this season, though both wins were by a single-goal margin. The Steelmen have had a difficult season, but they have improved since Stuart Kettlewell took over as manager. They lost at home to Rangers last time out, but Kettlewell had made a four-game unbeaten start before then.

Lee Johnson and Jamie McAllister in conversation

1. Gaffer chat

Lee Johnson and Jamie McAllister in conversation Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

Photo Sales
The keepers get ready to train

2. Keeper club

The keepers get ready to train Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

Photo Sales
The players are in a good mood

3. High spirits

The players are in a good mood Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

Photo Sales
Kevin Nisbet and Harry McKirdy enjoy the session

4. All smiles

Kevin Nisbet and Harry McKirdy enjoy the session Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Lee JohnsonMotherwellScottish PremiershipKevin Nisbet