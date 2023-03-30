A group of 21 Hibs players were in training today ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Premiership match against Motherwell at Easter Road.

Lee Johnson should have a strong squad available as his team return to competitive action after a two-week international break, with Joe Newell close to returning and both Kevin Nisbet and Harry McKirdy fit and ready to go.

“It's a tough game,” said Johnson. “Motherwell are a notoriously strong side in this division but we feel we certainly have strength in depth now. We've still got three or four big injuries, players we'd rather have on the pitch – Bushiri, McGeady, Magennis, Boyle – but at the same time we have players back now.

"We're hoping Joe Newell will be in and around it at the weekend; Jake Doyle-Hayes I thought was excellent against Celtic; Harry McKirdy's back in, Kevin Nisbet is ready to go for sure. I feel like the bench is strong and as a manager making decisions, if you can look around at your bench and everyone's champing at the bit to get on then that's a really positive sign. Élie Youan's suspended as well but we trained with 21 outfield players, so that's great."

It’s a big game in the race for a third-place finish and one Hibs will be expecting to win. Aberdeen moved ahead of Hibs into fourth last time out and the gap between the Edinburgh side and third-place Hearts remains five points, with the Dons also right in the mix.

Hibs have won two out of two against Motherwell this season, though both wins were by a single-goal margin. The Steelmen have had a difficult season, but they have improved since Stuart Kettlewell took over as manager. They lost at home to Rangers last time out, but Kettlewell had made a four-game unbeaten start before then.

