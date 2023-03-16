Hibs training gallery: Returning midfielder spotted as strikers go through paces ahead of Celtic Park visit
Hibs have more key players edging closer to full fitness ahead of Saturday’s daunting trip to Celtic Park, and there were lots of big smiles on show when photographers were granted access to training at East Mains near Ormiston.
Manager Lee Johnson appears to have more options in midfield, with Jake Doyle-Hayes spotted taking part in the session, and he now lots of options to choose from in attack. Here is today’s training gallery from Hibernian Training Centre:
Page 1 of 5