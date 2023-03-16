News you can trust since 1873
Hibs training gallery: Returning midfielder spotted as strikers go through paces ahead of Celtic Park visit

Hibs have more key players edging closer to full fitness ahead of Saturday’s daunting trip to Celtic Park, and there were lots of big smiles on show when photographers were granted access to training at East Mains near Ormiston.

Phil Johnson
By Phil Johnson
Published 16th Mar 2023, 15:19 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 17:09 GMT

Manager Lee Johnson appears to have more options in midfield, with Jake Doyle-Hayes spotted taking part in the session, and he now lots of options to choose from in attack. Here is today’s training gallery from Hibernian Training Centre:

CJ Egan-Riley and his teammates in training.

1. CJ Egan-Riley

CJ Egan-Riley and his teammates in training. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

Jake Doyle-Hayes

2. Jake Doyle-Hayes

Jake Doyle-Hayes Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

Harry McKirdy

3. Harry McKirdy

Harry McKirdy Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

Matthew Hoppe and Kevin Nisbet

4. Matthew Hoppe

Matthew Hoppe and Kevin Nisbet Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

Lee Johnson