Hibs transfer bulletin: Chances of more signings rated, exits verdict and lowdown on latest signing
The Hibs transfer wheels are starting to turn but the talk of incomings and outgoings continues to burn in the final week of the winter window.
Midfielder Alasana Manneh has arrived at the club from Danish side Odense on a three-and-a-half-year deal. He is the first arrival of the window that has included the departures permanently for Jake Doyle-Hayes and Josh O’Connor, plus a loan to Ross County for Nohan Kenneh.
Sporting director, Malky Mackay, said of Manneh: “We have been diligent in our work throughout the January transfer window to ensure we add quality and not quantity to our First Team squad.
“Alasana is someone we’ve been watching for a long period of time knowing his contract was due to expire in the summer. After positive conversations with OB, we’re delighted we’ve been able to agree a deal to bring him in during the January window, so he can make a real impact from now until the rest of the season.
“He has a real good pedigree coming from Barcelona’s Academy and playing in the top-flights in Poland and Denmark, and I look forward to seeing him perform for us.”
Quality over quantity has been the mantra but what are the chances of more incomings ahead of the February 3rd deadline, and who could leave? Our Hibs correspondent, John Greechan, walks us through the latest transfer chat around Easter Road in the video player above.
