Watch Hibs transfer bulletin: Sunderland talent's long-term Leith future dissected and Garvan Stewart impact
The transfer window is heading into its final furlong and business has been quiet at Hibs so far this January.
Head coach David Gray is yet to make a winter addition to his squad but has made some room with a few exits. Jake Doyle Hayes has departed the club after injury issues and Nohan Kenneh is now on loan at Ross County. Josh O’Connor has made a permanent move to Crusaders in Northern Ireland.
Speaking on Premier Sports this week, Gray said on transfer business: “I think the challenge is always to try and end the window in a more positive place than when you started. I think that's clear but the work's never ending. We're trying to obviously look at targets all the time and try and strengthen in areas which if we think something can be done that'll make us better, we're looking to do that.
“We've also got the luxury of, or the benefit of, players coming back from long-term injuries. Kieran Bowie managed to get minutes to the weekend, which is a huge plus. He's been out for a number of months, which is a blow for him. When he first joined the club, he was desperate to do well. Started well with a few cameo appearances and then picked up that injury. So players like him coming back will feel like new signings.
“We've also got Joe Newell, who's been out at the moment. Miko, centre-forward, been out for a while. Elie Youan, add to that list as well. And the only one that's probably going to be slightly longer is Marvin Ekpiteta. These are all key members of our squad. So to have them back, hopefully in a few weeks rather than anything else, will be a real boost for us as well.
“If we can add to that, something that makes the squad better, then hopefully as I've just touched on there we can end the window in a much stronger place than when we started it. I think we're always looking. I think you're always trying to move things on. I know that's the political answer you're always going to get from me at this stage, but whilst the window's open, you always need to be proactive.
“You need to be moving all the time. I do expect there to be movement before the window closes. And I think as it goes on, the closer you get towards the end of the window, you do see things happening a lot more and a lot quicker. So I do expect there to be movement.”
Our Hibs correspondent, John Greechan, has sat down to provide the latest transfer talking points surround the club. From the future of their Sunderland loanee to the role of Garvan Stewart, plenty of topics are dissected. Have a look on the video player above.
