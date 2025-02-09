A recruitment shake-up has come in at Hibs and the club accounts have proven why it has happened.

In the European football hunt and a Scottish Cup quarter-final under head coach David Gray, things are as positive as they have been in recent years for the club. A loss of £7.2m for the 12-month period to the end of June 2024 shows the hardship they have encountered in recent seasons.

It has the club "reliant on the steadfast support of shareholders who continue to underwrite losses” with the sackings of Lee Johnson and Nick Montgomery proving costly. Hibs have also admitted a "poor recruitment strategy" resulted in a "significant overspend" and "a downturn in performance and results continues to prove problematic".

Transfer business is something that has been criticised at Easter Road since the Gordon family came to Leith on July 2nd, 2019. Hibs have turned to ex-Bournemouth head of recruitment analysis Garvan Stewart to help with that, amid Cherries owner Bill Foley’s minority stake in the club through Black Knights Football Club..

So what signings have Hibs made under the Gordon family? Here are 81 who’ve been brought in since July 2nd 2019. Some were or have been signed as key first team members, others as projects.

There are hits, misses and a bit of the in-between throughout managerial reigns of Paul Heckingbottom, Jack Ross, Shaun Maloney, Lee Johnson, Nick Montgomery and now Gray. Have a look.

