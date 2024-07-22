Jojo Wollacott has left Hibs | SNS Group

The keeper has left Hibs in a transfer exit deal.

Jojo Wollacott says an early injury into his sole season at Hibs set the tone for a campaign that didn’t work out.

The goalkeeper has left Easter Road to return to the English Football League with Crawley Town. He signed for Hibs last season to provide competition for David Marshall, playing eight times before sealing his exit to the League One side this month.

Speaking on his move, the 27-year-old says ambition shown by Crawley was a big factor behind his destination decision. With Hibs moving to bolster their keeper department with Josef Bursik and Jordan Smith, Wollacott has now opened up on a move north that didn’t pan out how he’d like.

He told Sussex World: “Unfortunately last season didn't work out for me so I was looking for a solution and I knew that the manager Scott Lindsey was here. Previously working with him at Swindon was a big attraction for me so I had a phone call with him and the way he presented the club and spoke about the ambition is what really sold me.

“He used to give me advice, he always used to talk about how he thinks we should play and I took a lot on board from him so I'm looking to continue that this season and hopefully we have a successful one.

“At Hibernian I went up there and unfortunately got injured at the start of the season so that didn't go to plan but those things happen in football and sometimes you have to move, it's no bad blood it's just the business at the end of the day but I'm happy to be at Crawley.

“I like to think I keep the ball out the net first but I think there's always room for improvement in terms of distribution which is massive in today's game. There's loads of things but as an all around goalkeeper I just like to think that I'm on the front foot and I'm exciting and hopefully I can start enjoying my football again and I think Crawley town was the right decision for me to to do that.”