Hibs transfer latest as club chase in-form striker

Hibs are interested in taking Simon Murray back to Easter Road. But the club have yet to instigate negotiations with Ross County over a deal to land the striker.

The 32-year-old scored 23 goals in all competitions last season. He worked with new Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay in Dingwall - and played alongside new manager David Gray during his single season with the Edinburgh club.

Gray is keen to add some strength and athleticism to the forward line, with the summer departure of Adam Le Fondre leaving Dylan Vente as the only senior centre forward on the books. Murray’s all-action style fits the manager’s profile of what he wants in a No. 9.

Still under contract at County, Murray has played for Dundee United, Dundee and Queen’s Park, as well as spending a season on loan to South African club Bidvest West. He is believed to be open to the idea of returning to the club where he scored 17 goals in season 2017-18.