Irishman Jake Doyle-Hayes has been the subject of an offer from Forest Green Rovers while João Baldé is set to cut short his season-long loan with East Fife to make a permanent move to a cinch Championship team.

Forest Green are currently in the English League One table relegation places but are keen to bolster their squad in preparation for a push up the table. They have recently signed ex-Hibs and Aberdeen midfielder Dylan McGeouch and had a bid accepted for St Mirren talent Ethan Erhahon, who is also reportedly on Portsmouth’s radar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doyle-Hayes hasn’t played for Hibs since mid-September due to injury and has started just two league games since Lee Johnson’s arrival. He is under contract until the summer of 2025, having signed a contract extension in November last year, but has been granted permission to hold talks with Ian Burchnall’s side, with Hibs accepting a bid for the former Aston Villa youngster.

Jake Doyle-Hayes has been permitted to hold talks with Forest Green Rovers

Meanwhile, Baldé is expected to depart Hibs when the transfer window opens. The 21-year-old is entering the last six months of his deal with the Capital club after initially signing an 18-month deal in January, but has not forced his way into first-team plans. The Portuguese-born player has two goals and two assists in 17 games for East Fife and was an unused sub for last weekend’s 2-0 defeat by Dumbarton.

Speaking to The Courier earlier this week, Fifers boss Greig McDonald praised the former Rangers youngster for his performances in the fourth tier of Scottish football and confirmed he had kicked his last ball for the Methil outfit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I found out on Saturday morning that Hibs have agreed a transfer for João to a club. I won’t go into the details of it but a club in the Championship – which is a great opportunity,” MacDonald told the paper.