Hibs are closing in on a deal for defender Jordan Obita, who is a free agent following expiry of his contract with Wycombe Wanderers. With Croatian full-back Marijan Čabraja having returned home to sign for HNK Rijeka earlier this summer, Lee Johnson’s side are in the market for left-sided defensive options and 29-year-old Obita fits the bill, although he can also play further forward.

The Oxford-born defender came through the ranks at Reading, starting off as a central midfielder before switching to the left wing, and spent a total of 19 years at the club from youth to senior. He featured under current Easter Road director of football Brian McDermott and during his time with the Royals was capped by England at Under-18, Under-19, and Under-20 level, and earned a call-up to the Under-21 squad.

During the 2013/14 season Obita was moved back into defence from his left midfield role, although he was also utilised in the middle of the park and on the right flank during that campaign, and won the club’s player of the season prize. He spent time on loan at Barnet, Gillingham, Portsmouth, and Oldham early in his Reading career before leaving the Madejski Stadium in 2020 and joining Oxford United on a permanent basis.

Jordan Obita is a free agent following the expiry of his contract with Wycombe

He then signed a two-and-a-half year deal with Wycombe in January 2021 and made 95 appearances for the Chairboys, scoring five and assisting eight playing almost exclusively as a defender. Wycombe finished ninth in League One last season with Obita on the winning side in 15 of his 29 league appearances – more than any of his team-mates. Wycombe chiefs were hopeful the player might extend his stay at Adams Park, with manager Matt Bloomfield holding talks with Obita following the end of the EFL season, but Hibs look to have convinced the defender that his future lies north of the border.

Goalkeeper Maksymilian Boruc is also expected to finalise a move to Easter Road in the coming days. The 6ft 5in shot-stopper spent time on trial last season, impressing the coaching staff, and is set to join from Polish side Śląsk Wrocław to strengthen Johnson’s goalkeeping corps.