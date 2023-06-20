Hibs transfer latest: Magennis future, goalkeeper search, youngster compensation

Hibs are prepared to let Kyle Magennis leave the club this summer, with interest in the midfielder from cinch Premiership rivals Kilmarnock. The 24-year-old joined Hibs in October 2020, signing a five-year deal and reuniting with former manager Jack Ross after the pair had worked together at St Mirren but a series of injuries have limited the ex-Scotland Under-21 cap to just 49 appearances across three seasons during which he has scored seven goals and laid on two more for team-mates.

Magennis made 24 appearances in his first campaign as a Hibs player, mostly being used as a substitute, but he played just 13 times each in the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons due to a catalogue of injuries affecting his knee, hamstring, groin, and pelvis.

He underwent surgery in April last year to try to cure a persistent knee complaint and was forced under the knife again 12 months later in Germany. Magennis had seen a specialist in London about a pelvic issue and had received an injection but required an operation on his groin.

Maksymilian Boruc, left, is on the club's radar while Kyle Magennis could be allowed to leave

Reports at the weekend from Sky Sports claimed the Rugby Park side were ready to make an offer for the midfielder – and the Evening News understands that Hibs won’t stand in the player’s way if he opts to swap Edinburgh for Ayrshire. There could be movement on that one this week.

Lee Johnson is keen to add to his goalkeeping options, having sanctioned a season-long loan deal for Murray Johnson at Queen of the South and allowed Kevin Dąbrowski to leave Easter Road. Śląsk Wrocław ‘keeper Maksymilian Boruc, 20, is on the club’s radar, having spent time on trial at East Mains last season and impressed the coaching staff. Hibs are also in the market for defenders but Carlisle United centre-back Morgan Feeney is not thought to be among the club’s rearguard targets – but they remain keen to strike a deal to bring Manchester United’s Will Fish back to the Capital after a successful loan spell last term.