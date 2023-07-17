The 20-year-old was involved in the Easter Road side’s first-team training camp in Marbella last week and while manager Lee Johnson revealed there had been interest in the former Leeds United youngster, he appeared to play down talk of an exit – temporary or otherwise – when discussing the Liberian internationalist’s future.

"Nohan’s a good player to have in the squad because he is very flexible and can play any position in midfield and also centre-half,” Johnson told the Daily Record. “If you look at his season last year, I’m not sure how many his age played 38 games at this level of football. That doesn’t really happen. If they do, like he did, it stands out to a lot of people and, again he’s another who is attracting interest from areas of Europe, particularly England. This is a tough league as well – I’ve played in it twice and now have managed in it."

Kenneh will now spend the upcoming campaign at New Meadow and could make his Salop debut when they take on Coventry City in a friendly this coming Saturday. Matt Taylor’s side finished 12th of 24 teams in the English third tier last season.

Hibs midfielder Nohan Kenneh has joined Shrewsbury Town on loan for the 2023/24 campaign. Picture: Craig Williamson / SNS Group

Discussing Kenneh’s move to the Shrews, Johnson said: “We believe this loan move is the perfect step for Nohan at this point in his career, in a challenging and physical division. We will keep a close eye on his performances, and hope this furthers his development even more.”

Kenneh started last season as pretty much a first-choice pick for Johnson in defensive midfield, but he joined Ross County on loan in January after appearing to fall out of favour. He finished the season having played 19 times each for the two cinch Premiership teams, scoring one goal in Hibs’ colours in a 2-1 defeat by Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena. He notched four assists for the Staggies during his time in Dingwall.