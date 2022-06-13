Hibs: Transfer latest on Ronan Curtis and Aiden McGeady as Lee Johnson steps up winger hunt

The 26-year-old was linked on Monday with a move north amid reported interest from the Capital and although he fits the bill for what Hibs are looking for and was on their radar, the Evening News understands that club chiefs have turned their attentions to other options.

Hibs currently have Runar Hauge and Dan Mackay as their only out-and-out wide options in the first-team squad following the departures of Chris Mueller and Jamie Murphy and the end of Sylvester Jasper’s loan, while Stevie Bradley is currently on a season-long loan with League of Ireland side Dundalk.

Hibs are in need of experienced bodies across the pitch as Lee Johnson’s rebuild continues, with the trio making just 13 combined appearances to date.

Former Celtic and Everton wide man Aiden McGeady, who has just left Sunderland, remains a possibility but the situation with the 36-year-old hasn’t altered in the couple of weeks since the mutual interest was made public.

He is believed to be keen on a return to Scotland, and former Easter Road boss Shaun Maloney was exploring the possibility of reuniting with his former Hoops team-mate earlier this year.

McGeady has previously spoken of his rapport with Johnson after the Hibs boss revitalised his Black Cats career, restoring the attacker to the starting line-up for his first game in charge after 24 games out.

Last year the winger hailed Johnson, saying: “I've played probably my best football for a couple of years under him.”