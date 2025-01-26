Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Some of the latest transfer headlines with Hibs flavour.

It’s been a quiet January transfer window at Hibs but a week of change has beckoned around Easter Road.

CEO Ben Kensell has left the club in the biggest news of the month so far but no new signings have been made just yet. Head coach David Gray took his side to the Highlands at the weekend as they played out a 1-1 draw with Ross County in Dingwall.

There have been some exits to account for, including Jake Doyle-Hayes, Josh O’Connor and Nohan Kenneh heading to the Staggies on loan. Quality over quantity appears to be the mantra as Hibs look to get set for the rest of the Premiership term plus Scottish Cup endeavours.

Gray said of transfer business pre-game: “The biggest challenge is to make sure when the window closes, that we’re in a stronger position than we were when the window opened, and I’m very confident that’ll be the case.”

Next up it a tantalising clash with Aberdeen at Easter Road. Here are the latest transfer headlines with some Hibs notes of interest.

Paton on crucial rejection

Ruari Paton has signed for Dundee United on loan from Port Vale. He was a youngster at Easter Road but didn’t make a breakthrough and the Irishman was shown the door in 2019. Paton then went to Lowland League side East Kilbride and worked his way up the divisions and now has his chance in the Premiership with Dundee United, insisting the Hibs rejection lit a fire inside him.

He said: “I went there (Hibs) on my 16th birthday signing a three-year deal. They didn’t give me a new contract but I really didn’t want to go back to Ireland kind of empty-handed. I just didn’t want to be another fella, another boy who came over here and had a chance but at the first sign of rejection, it was like, ‘Oh, well, it must not be for me, and it was the manager’s fault’.

“But it was the best thing that ever happened to me long-term, because I’ve just had the bit between my teeth since then in terms of what I wanted. I didn’t think that I deserved to be let go and I was like, you know what, let’s have a go.

“I had nothing to lose. If I go down the way, what’s there to lose? If I could kind of scale back up the pyramid, I could do it by proving I was good enough to play at the different levels. I was working as a labourer for a couple of months. I was doing night shift, and then I ended up doing office furniture for a year and a bit. I was delivering it and building it in offices. I tried to make the best of the situation I got put in. Now that I’m back in an environment like this, I can contrast it to having basically no hope of having a career at the top flight. Yeah, it’s a cool story, I guess. Hopefully it’s inspiring for anyone who does get released from a pro academy. It’s not just the end of your football career.”

Murray talks

Academy product Fraser Murray is in talks with Kilmarnock over a new deal. The versatile star has hit form at Derek McInnes’ side this campaign. Murray came through the ranks at HTC and 30 appearances at first team level at Hibs before moving on, and has featured 113 times for Killie.

He said: “There's been talks here and there but we are concentrating on the last five months of the season. Then we'll see where we're at. I love being here and I will speak to the gaffer. We'll just see what happens in the next six months. But I am really enjoying it at Killie."

Tavares blow

Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell has confirmed the extent of an injury for Hibs loanee Jair Tavares. The winger is spending the season out on loan at Fir Park but now faces some time on the treatment table. Kettlewell said ahead of their defeat to St Johnstone on Saturday: “Don’t think the extent of the injury is as bad as first though. Still looks as if he’ll be out for a period of time.”