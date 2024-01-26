Hibs transfer latest - two new signings imminent, according to Monty

As Jeggo departs, Monty closes in on replacement.

Hibs hope to have a direct replacement for departing midfielder Jimmy Jeggo signed by close of business tonight. And they’re closing in on a central defender, with a signing before next week’s transfer deadline looking ever more likely.

Easter Road gaffer Nick Montgomery, who takes his team to Rugby Park for a Scottish Premiership clash with Kilmarnock tomorrow, revealed: “We’ve been looking constantly to bring more reinforcements in. There is a good chance we may bring in someone today that we’ve been working on, a replacement for Jimmy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’re still trying to see what’s out there and we’ll continue to do that until the end of the window. We haven’t rushed in, we’ve brought in quality players, although they’ll need a bit of time to get up to speed.”

Asked specifically about a centre-half coming into a problem area for Hibs, Monty said: “We’re still close. We went for one a couple of weeks ago that took a couple of weeks, then circumstances changed.

“But I can report that we are close to bringing in another defender. Until we get Rocky Bushiri back, we’re light in that area, even if Paul Hanlon returns from his illness. It won’t happen before tomorrow’s game, that’s for sure.”

Jeggo is returning to Australia to sign for Melbourne Victory, Montgomery explaining: “He has an opportunity to go back to his homeland. It was important for him, for family reasons. We all agreed it was a good opportunity and he goes with our blessing, having been a good servant to the club, a good team-mate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding to criticism of his team – from pundits and punters – in the wake of Wednesday night’s 3-0 home loss to Rangers, the Yorkshireman said: “Criticism is normal, and people have opinions. On results, I will be criticised. When it’s going well, you get support. When results aren’t what people expect, you get criticised.

“Internally, I know the long-term picture of this club, and where I want this club to go. I’ll focus on that, starting tomorrow against Kilmarnock.