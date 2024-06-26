Getting goalkeeper Josef Bursik in the door is a decent start. If the 23-year-old former England Under-21 goalkeeper fulfils even half of his potential, he’ll be an ideal replacement for recently-retired Scotland legend David Marshall.

The transfer market telegraph wires all over the UK are also buzzing with names of central defenders being considered by/weighing up offers from/definitely on their way to Hibs. Everyone in football knows what rookie boss David Gray needs to ensure that his first crack at management isn’t fatally undermined by a basic lack of bodies. Hence the interest in Warren O’Hora, now a free agent after being released by MK Dons in the wake of their League Two play-off loss.

The truth is, of course, that any agent with a centre-half client at a loose end, seeking a move or eager to renegotiate an improved deal with their current employer – don’t look so shocked, it happens – will be pestering new Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay with calls, texts and highlight videos of the Next Big Thing. The Answer. Regardless of what question is being asked.

What do Hibs need? Well, to quote a young Marlon Brando from his iconic appearance in The Wild One, whaddayagot? Here we look at each position in detail – and give it a want/need ranking out of 10.

1 . Goalkeeper: 2/10 The arrival of Josef Bursik (pictured) should – SHOULD – solve the No.1 problem caused by David Marshalls' retirement. With Jojo Wollacott possibly leaving in pursuit of first-team game time elsewhere, Hibs may be on the lookout for an experienced back-up, although Max Boruc – who spent the second half of last season under a constant bombardment on loan at Arbroath - is still on the books and under contract.

2 . Right back: 0/10 Right backs, sir. Thousands of 'em. That's only a mild exaggeration of the strength in depth available to Hibs, who have Chris Cadden, Lewis Miller and Rory Whittaker (pictured) – everyone's pick to be the next hot prospect and major saleable asset for Hibs – all competing for game time, while Kanayo Megwa will probably have to go out on loan.

3 . Centre-half: 11/10 Yeah, the necessity-meter on this one definitely goes all the way up to 11. As things stand, the only two senior central defenders on the books are Rocky Bushiri and Riley Harbottle (pictured). Irish free agent Warren O'Hora is just one of the potential targets being considered by Hibs. Does he have a mate?