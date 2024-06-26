Getting goalkeeper Josef Bursik in the door is a decent
start. If the 23-year-old former England Under-21 goalkeeper fulfils even half
of his potential, he’ll be an ideal replacement for recently-retired Scotland
legend David Marshall.
The transfer market telegraph wires all over the UK are also
buzzing with names of central defenders being considered by/weighing up offers
from/definitely on their way to Hibs. Everyone in football knows what rookie
boss David Gray needs to ensure that his first crack at management isn’t
fatally undermined by a basic lack of bodies. Hence the interest in Warren
O’Hora, now a free agent after being released by MK Dons in the wake of their
League Two play-off loss.
The truth is, of course, that any agent with a centre-half client
at a loose end, seeking a move or eager to renegotiate an improved deal with
their current employer – don’t look so shocked, it happens – will be pestering
new Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay with calls, texts and highlight videos
of the Next Big Thing. The Answer. Regardless of what question is being asked.
What do Hibs need? Well, to quote a young Marlon Brando from
his iconic appearance in The Wild One, whaddayagot? Here we look at each
position in detail – and give it a want/need ranking out of 10.
1. Goalkeeper: 2/10
The arrival of Josef Bursik (pictured) should – SHOULD – solve the No.1 problem caused by David Marshalls’ retirement. With Jojo Wollacott possibly leaving in pursuit of first-team game time elsewhere, Hibs may be on the lookout for an experienced back-up, although Max Boruc – who spent the second half of last season under a constant bombardment on loan at Arbroath - is still on the books and under contract. | SNS Group
2. Right back: 0/10
Right backs, sir. Thousands of ‘em. That’s only a mild exaggeration of the strength in depth available to Hibs, who have Chris Cadden, Lewis Miller and Rory Whittaker (pictured) – everyone’s pick to be the next hot prospect and major saleable asset for Hibs – all competing for game time, while Kanayo Megwa will probably have to go out on loan. | SNS Group
3. Centre-half: 11/10
Yeah, the necessity-meter on this one definitely goes all the way up to 11. As things stand, the only two senior central defenders on the books are Rocky Bushiri and Riley Harbottle (pictured). Irish free agent Warren O’Hora is just one of the potential targets being considered by Hibs. Does he have a mate? | SNS Group
4. Left back: 6/10
Nobody is getting Jordan Obita (pictured in derby action) out of that starting XI without some dynamite and an excavator. But not having Lewis Stevenson around as back-up/competition is going to take some getting used to. It all may depend on what’s coming through the academy. | SNS Group