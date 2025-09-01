Youan and Manneh stay put - and Boro midfielder on way in

Hibs have been forced to walk away from a Deadline Day deal for Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes – after Birmingham demanded that the Easter Road club pay a massive chunk of his EFL Championship wages. But David Gray is still chasing at least one more signing during the extended time afforded Scottish clubs, with a move for Middlesbrough midfielder Dan Barlaser close to completion.

Gray had been chasing Dykes as an ideal addition to his forward division but, on a hectic Deadline Day that ended with Elie Youan still a Hibee, the 29-year-old was effectively priced out of a move by his parent club. Gray was keen to add a centre forward to help his current front division – but it’s understood that a striker is not one of the deals still bubbling away in the background as midnight approaches.

Dykes has been limited to appearances from the bench for Birmingham so far this season, although he did score a dramatic injury-time winner for the Blues against Blackburn. But simply proving his fitness was enough to earn the Aussie-born centre forward a recall to the Scotland squad for their opening World Cup qualifiers against Denmark and Belarus.

A Steve Clarke favourite who has won 42 caps for his adopted homeland, Dykes is in direct competition for Scotland game time with 22-year-old phenomenon Kieron Bowie. But Gray saw him as a player who could help ease the burden on young superstar Bowie, allowing Hibs to use their prized asset – tipped to add to his single cap in the qualifying doubleheader kicking off in Copenhagen on Friday – more judiciously in a forward corps that also includes Thibault Klidje and Socceroos star Martin Boyle.

Bowie, who hopes to win a first start for Scotland after getting 12 minutes in the summer friendly win over Liechtenstein, and Boyle are the established front pairing in Gray’s set-up. Klidje has impressed after taking a few weeks to settle following his £1.5 million move from Swiss club Luzern.

Hibs had been looking to sell Youan to a number of interested parties before tonight’s deadline, with UEFA Conference League conquerors Legia Warsaw among potential suitors. But no deal could be done, meaning the Frenchman – now in the final year of his contract – will be free to talk to other clubs about a pre-contract agreement come January.

Hampered by toe and ankle injuries over the second half of last season, the 27-year-old has scored one goal from a single start and six substitute appearances in the current campaign. Youan, who has regularly been linked with big-money moves away from Easter Road in recent seasons, signed a three-year deal in 2023 after a successful loan spell led to a permanent move from St Gallen.

As revealed here last week, Legia were willing to pay just shy of 1 million Euros for a player entering the closing months of his contract – but turned their attention elsewhere on Deadline Day. A number of English Championship clubs were also sounded out but Hibs didn’t get an offer to suit all parties.

Alasana Manneh had also been mentioned in despatches as a potential departure just over half a season on from becoming Hibs’ only signing of the January window. But the former Odense Boldklub midfielder, under contract until 2028, is staying put for now.

Despite the lack of outbound movement, there is still potential for Hibs players to leave, with different deadlines in countries such as Belgium, Turkey, Greece and Holland – not to mention the Saudi Pro League, which has another three weeks of trading available – leaving room for manoeuvre.