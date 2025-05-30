Here are some of the latest transfer headlines when it comes to Hibs

Hibs are in off season mode but that doesn’t mean there’s little to talk about when it comes to the Easter Road club.

Jamie McGrath is poised to arrive as a free agent after time at Aberdeen, and there could be more business done by David Gray and co. The club are in a fine place after a third place Premiership finish and will want to build on that position of strength next season.

They will return to pre season training in the summer in preparation for Europa League qualifiers ahead in July. Here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to the Easter Road side.

Aberdeen make lucrative contract claim over Hibs signing

After winning the Scottish Cup last weekend, Aberdeen have reaffirmed McGrath’s upcoming move to Leith alongside other exits for goalkeeper Ross Doohan and left-back Jack MacKenzie. In announcing McGrath’s exit though, Aberdeen have stated “The Dons were keen to retain the midfielder, but a lucrative and lengthy offer in the capital has tempted him south.”

Boss Jimmy Thelin said: “We would like to thank each and every player leaving the club for their effort and contributions whilst with Aberdeen and wish them all every success in their future careers. Some of these boys have been here for a long, long time and departing a club is always emotional. But they can look back with pride and I am so pleased many of them are leaving with a winner’s medal from last weekend.”

Former striker could make Premiership return

Ex Hibs forward Brian Graham could be making a shock return to the top flight. The veteran striker, according to the Scottish Sun, is a target for Falkirk after their promotion, with Graham rejecting the chance to become Partick Thistle boss. He was the caretaker towards the end of last season and said he’d find it difficult to return to the changing room if he weren’t to get the job. Mark Wilson has since been announced as head coach and Graham has left his role as women’s manager, with dubiety over his future.

Chairman Richard Beastall said: “We fully appreciate that supporters will feel frustrated it has taken us longer than we anticipated to make this announcement particularly as there has been a great deal of speculation throughout the course of this week.” However, it is important that a thorough recruitment and interview process was carried out, and that public announcements are not made until contracts have been negotiated and paperwork signed.”

“As part of our process we considered candidates with various levels of experience in management. However, the role of Head Coach is different to that of Manager – a Head Coach will lead training, set the tactics, be responsible for squad development and play a part in the player recruitment decision making process. They won’t be directly involved in contract negotiation which will be led our Sporting Director, Ian Baraclough.”

St Johnstone sign ex Hibs forward

Jamie Gullan has signed for St Johnstone on a two year contract. The striker has had multiple spells with Raith Rovers and featured 38 times for Hibs after coming through the academy, with three goals. He now links up with Simo Valakari’s side in the Championship, saying: “I am over the moon to be here. As soon as the club were in touch and I had chats with the gaffer, I just wanted to get things done as quickly as possible.

“I am so excited to get back for pre-season and to meet all the players now. It is an exciting time to be at the club and a fresh challenge for me. I have spoken to the gaffer two or three times now. Every time I speak to him, I get a good feeling. We have discussed how I will fit in. I am looking forward to working under him. Hopefully he can improve me as a player and hopefully I can help improve the squad too.

“I am an attacking player who will leave everything out on the pitch. I will run myself into the ground every game. I want to give everything for this club. I know a lot about St Johnstone already as my brother-in-law is a massive supporter. For the past few years I have been given a weekly report on how the club is doing and he always tells me how amazing the fans are. I can't wait to meet and play in front of everyone at McDiarmid Park when the season gets underway.”