EFL Championship side were one of several clubs chasing youngest ever Hibee

The youngest debutant in Hibs history is on the move to the EFL Championship – after Southampton swooped in to buy teenage defender Rory Whittaker for an undisclosed fee.

And Easter Road sporting director Malky Mackay admitted it had been a “difficult decision” to cash in on the 18-year-old, who has signed a three-year deal at St Mary’s.

Whittaker was just 16 years and 44 days old when he made his debut in a win over St Johnstone at Easter Road in September of 2023. The right back had been spotted by then-boss Nick Montgomery in his first week as gaffer, with the Yorkshireman inviting the youngster to train with the first team – and promptly promoting him into the senior squad.

But he was unable to nail down a regular place under Montgomery and then replacement David Gray. An unsatisfactory loan spell at SPFL League Two side Spartans last season ended in January, with Whittaker returning to play with the development squad at East Mains.

Whittaker, who made 14 first-team appearances, played a major role in helping Hibernian Under-18s win the CAS Elite League title last season.

Always considered a player of enormous potential, he found it difficult to force his way into a first XI boasting experience and a quality in depth at right back and right wingback.

‘A lot of interest’ – Malky Mackay

Mackay said: “As always, we have to make difficult decisions regarding our young players, taking into consideration their wishes, their development, their contractual status, and other details. There was a lot of interest in Rory from clubs down in England, and as he had a year left on his contract, we decided this was the right deal for Hibernian FC.

“Whilst the main aim for our academy is to produce players for our own first team, when a move like this comes up, it is difficult to deny a youngster that opportunity. We wish Rory all the best with him move and thank him for all his hard work during his time at Hibernian FC.”

What Rory Whittaker has said about Southampton move

Speaking to Saints media team, Whittaker commented: “I think the facilities here are really good. It’s exceptional, so I think I can better myself on the pitch and off the pitch here.

“Coming here is a massive thing for me, I obviously want to try and get into that First-Team, every young player wants to, that’s the man goal but right now it’s just to settle in and enjoy my time.”