The 25-year-old has had limited first-team opportunities this season under Lee Johnson, making just three appearances in the Scottish Premiership in an injury-hit campaign and he could be tempted by a move if the club some recoup some of the fee they paid to bring him in this time last year.

He has 18 months left to run on his contract at Hibs but hasn’t featured since limping off in the first half of November’s 2-0 defeat to Ross County. According to Football Insider, Wigan boss Kolo Toure is interested in the former Manchester United player. The Latics are rock-bottom of the Championship table and Toure has made defensive reinforcements one of his main priorities in the transfer window.

Mitchell, who had two spells on loan at Hearts earlier in his career, came through the ranks at United and made one senior appearance before moving to Blackpool in 2020. He one of Shaun Maloney’s signings last January from Blackpool.

Demetri Mitchell featured in the friendly against Middlesbrough at Easter Road in November but has made just three appearances in the league this season. Picture: Paul Devlin / SNS

Johnson is thought to be keen to move the Englishman on as part of a January clear out after admitting he has a bloated squad that needs to be trimmed before new additions can be brought in. Winger Steven Bradley has already left to sign for Livingston and Joao Balde has moved to Arbroath.