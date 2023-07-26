The 20-year-old centre-back partnered Jonny Evans at the heart of defence for the first 74 minutes, with Willy Kambwala replacing the veteran stopper for the final 16 minutes. Elliott Lee and Aaron Hayden had given the Welsh side a two-goal lead, with Marc Jurado reducing the deficit in first-half injury time.

United midfielder Dan Gore was sent off for a studs-up challenge on Andy Cannon shortly after the restart, and Sam Dalby restored the two-goal lead with 20 minutes remaining. But the game was overshadowed by an injury to Wrexham talisman Paul Mullin, who suffered a punctured lung as he challenged for the ball with United ‘keeper Nathan Bishop. The Welsh forward will miss the start of the season, after his 38 league goals last season helped Phil Parkinson’s side win promotion back to the English Football League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking afterwards, Parkinson blasted Bishop, accusing him of a ‘clumsy, reckless challenge… that should have been a straight red’, with the goalie later issuing an apology to Mullin via social media.

Will Fish, right, and Manchester United colleague Charlie McNeill inspect the pitch prior to the pre-season friendly match between United and Wrexham at the Snapdragon Stadium on Tuesday. Picture: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Old Trafford boss Erik ten Hag was present at the Snapdragon Stadium as United under-21 head coach Travis Binnion took the team. The Dutchman has taken more than a passing interest in the Red Devils’ youth prospects, including Fish, with the defender receiving a lot of positive comments on social media for his performance despite the final result in California.