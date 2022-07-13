Hibs transfer update: Sandro Cruz latest, Reuben McAllister confirmed, striker arrives

Reports in Portugal suggested defender Sandro Cruz, who made his first-team debut for the Lisbon giants at the end of last season, could be on his way to Scotland with Hibs said to have made an offer for the 21-year-old just weeks after signing his former Eagles team-mate Jair Tavares.

But the Evening News understands that Cruz was just one of a number of left-backs on the club’s radar as they sought a replacement for Josh Doig, and Primeira Liga side Rio Ave are currently the frontrunners to pick up the Braga-born full-back who appears to have no future at the Éstadio da Luz under Roger Schmidt.

Marijan in Scotland

Croatian defender Marijan Čabraja has arrived in Scotland and looks likely to join the club from Dinamo Zagreb on a permanent basis. The 25-year-old has been identified as the best replacement for Doig, who signed a four-year deal with Serie A side Hellas Verona on Tuesday.

Čabraja has experience in his homeland with Dinamo and Gorica, and has also spent time on loan in Hungary with Ferencvaros and at Slovenian side Olimpija Ljubljana.

McAllister signs on

Meanwhile, McAllister – son of Easter Road No.2 Jamie – has joined Hibs on a permanent basis, signing a three-year deal from Bristol City. A talented midfielder, the 16-year-old will compete in the club’s development squad.

Sandro Cruz in action for Benfica against Bayern Munich

Academy chief Steve Kean said: “Bringing a player of Reuben’s ability is a real coup. We beat off a lot of competition from top English Premier League sides to bring him here.

“He’s a left-footed creative midfielder who has a real ability on the ball; he can see a pass and loves opening up defences. Alongside that, he’s not afraid to put his foot in and to win the ball back.

"He is a real talent and someone we’re really excited to work with.”

Bojang jets in

Hibs have also had some joy on the work permit front, with Gambian striker Momodou Bojang finally arriving in Scotland.