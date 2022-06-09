Hibs transfers: How a move for Emmanuel Longelo could come about

The Easter Road club, as well as Rangers and a host of English clubs, have been linked with the 21-year-old.

But it is understood that boss Lee Johnson will only swoop for him if his current left-back is lured away.

There is interest from the Capital club in the Englishman but they will not be signing him as long as Doig is still around.

Emmanuel Longelo of West Ham United in action against Portsmouth in an EFL Trophy Southern Group A match. Picture: Robin Jones/Getty

The 20-year-old has attracted interest from the likes of Watford in the past, and the speculation seems to follow him in every window.

If Hibs receive an offer they can't refuse, they would then consider replacing him with Longelo.

The left back made his Hammers debut last season in a Europa League match against Dinamo Zagreb.

Other than that though, he has found top team football hard to come by and several clubs are ready to offer him a way out.

Newly-promoted Bournemouth and Championship Millwall are two of the sides credited with an interest.

David Moyes is eyeing up a new left-back to compete with Aaron Creswell, and with Longelo keen for first-team football that means he is likely to move on.