Reports in the Italian media suggest the Friulians are trying to secure the 23-year-old’s services after Dutch centre-back Bram Nuytinck joined Sampdoria. The Serie A side have been keen on Porteous for some time but the two clubs seemed unable to reach an agreement over a transfer despite holding talks.

Udinese appear to have stepped up their interest as the race for Porteous gathers pace, and should Andrea Sottil’s side be successful in their pursuit of the key Hibs man he could spend time at Watford, given the two clubs are both owned by the Pozzo family. But the Italians face stiff competition for the player, particularly from former Hibs managerial target Jon Dahl Tomasson, now head coach at Blackburn Rovers.

According to the Daily Record, the Riversiders have tabled a ‘six-figure offer’ for the Scotland internationalist and Ewood Park chiefs are negotiating with their Easter Road counterparts as they look to strengthen in their English Premier League promotion bid.

Udinese are reportedly pushing hard to do a deal for Hibs' Ryan Porteous

A number of clubs in England and further afield are monitoring the situation with Bologna, KV Oostende in Belgium and French side Toulouse keen on Porteous. Several English Championship sides have also been credited with an interest in the player, who turned down a bumper new contract offer from boyhood club Hibs and looks likely to leave the Capital this month.