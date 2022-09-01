Hibs transfers: Southampton defender and Manchester United midfielder linked with loan moves

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Ireland internationalist spent time on loan with Doncaster Rovers last season and is also on Crewe Alexandra’s radar, according to the Daily Mail.

Galbraith, 21, made his United debut in November 2019, coming on as a late substitute for Tahith Chong in a Europa League match against Astana.

He has been capped twice by Northern Ireland and came through the youth ranks at Glentoran, Crusaders, and Linfield before moving to Manchester.

Galbraith can operate as a six, eight, or ten in midfield and has also filled in as a winger and central defender. His stats for recoveries in the opposition half – averaging more than seven per game – would make him well suited to Lee Johnson’s high-press style of play.

Simeu heading north?

Southampton centre-back Dynel Simeu, a former England youth internationalist, has been tipped to join Hibs on loan by Nizaar Kinsella of the Evening Standard.

The 20-year-old defender had a temporary spell at Carlisle United last season and featured for the Saints in pre-season, playing 47 minutes of a friendly with RB Leipzig.

Dynel Simeu, left, and Nathan Redmond of Southampton warm up ahead of the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's in December last year

He is primarily a right-sided centre-back and comfortable in a back three or four, but played as left centre-half against Leipzig. His pass accuracy is a clear strength with an 83 per cent success rate, and he wins around 60 per cent of his duels and makes an average of five interceptions per game.

Hibs remain interested in Harry McKirdy of Swindon and QPR’s Macauley Bonne, but there is nothing in links with Burton Albion striker Louis Moult.