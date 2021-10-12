Hibs trio named in Scotland squad for upcoming Hungary and Sweden games

Leah Eddie, left, Rachael Boyle, and Amy Muir have been called into the Scotland squad

Defensive duo Leah Eddie and Amy Muir have received call-ups alongside midfielder Rachael Boyle, who could win her 40th cap.

Muir, who made her Scotland debut against Northern Ireland in March 2020 during the Pinatar Cup competition has been recalled to the pool and will be hoping to add to her cap tally while Eddie, in for Rangers’ Brianna Westrup, will hope for gametime after making her international bow against Wales in June.

Elsewhere, Lisa Evans and Caroline Weir return to the group after missing the opening World Cup qualifiers in September through injury although Manchester United forward Martha Thomas is sidelined for both games.

Scotland play Hungary at Hampden, hoping to build on their 2-0 win in Budapest, and 7-1 victory over the Faroe Islands last month.

Martinez Losa’s side will then test themselves in a friendly at St Mirren’s SMiSA Stadium against two-time Olympic silver medallists Sweden.

The Swedes have a perfect record in their six meetings with Scotland, scoring 17 and conceding just two.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Lee Alexander (Glasgow City), Jenna Fife (Rangers), Eartha Cumings (Charlton).

Defenders: Rachel McLauchlan (Rangers), Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Amy Muir (Hibs), Rachel Corsie (Kansas City), Jenna Clark (Glasgow City), Jen Beattie (Arsenal), Sophie Howard (Leicester), Leah Eddie (Hibs).

Midfielders: Lucy Graham (Everton), Chloe Arthur (Aston Villa), Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City), Lisa Evans (West Ham), Kirsty Hanson (Manchester United), Rachael Boyle (Hibs), Christy Grimshaw (AC Milan), Caroline Weir (Manchester City).