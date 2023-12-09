Boyle celebrates reaching a significant milestone.

Looking back on all the goals scored, games won, defenders tormented and plaudits received, Martin Boyle still places one career achievement at the very pinnacle of his professional CV. And there isn’t a supporter in Edinburgh who could argue with his logic.

“I have converted my dad from a Hearts fan to a Hibs fan, so happy days!” said the fans’ favourite, laughing as he celebrated making his 300th appearance for the Easter Road club. The 30-year-old added: “I have probably played my best football here; my family is settled here. It’s just a feelgood club for me, it just clicks. I just want to do as best as I can here. I just want to keep giving more.”

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter

Leaving aside his ability to get dad Graeme to swap maroon for green and white, Boyle’s contribution to the Hibs cause can be measured in more tangible terms. Starting with an appearance record, split over two spells at the club, that reflects long-term commitment on both sides.

Joking about having no chance of catching veterans like Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson (on 526 and 512 games for Hibs, respectively), the Socceroos star – who returned to Leith half a season after a big-money move to Saudi football turned sour – is aware that the relationship goes beyond professionalism, saying: “Paul, Stevo and I all love the club. They have given us very good memories; the fans are great and it’s a great city. It just works. The club has worked hard over the years, I am working hard just now. Everything seems to click into place here and it’s where I see my future.”

Asked about catching Stevenson and Hanlon, Boyle said: “That’s impossible! I’m getting too old for that. They’re on their way to two testimonials, I’m just trying to get one. I think they’re in a league of their own.

“For me it could have, should have been more with my injuries. But it’s a nice milestone for me and I am happy to have achieved what I have here.”

The former Dundee player added: “I don’t know what I was expecting when I came here. I remember asking Kevin Thomson and James McPake about Hibs and what it was like – and they said it was a no brainer. I came here and I haven’t looked back.

“I had that injury (his first major knee surgery in 2019) and I was out of contract, and the club showed faith in me to give me a contract. I have kicked on ever since. I have been through a lot of managers and stuff - but I feel like every season I have managed to progress, which is great.”

Still slightly nursing his latest knee problem through a packed schedule, Boyle is excited by life under Nick Montgomery, saying: “The manager has us buying into his ideas, he’s been here 11-12 weeks and been fantastic for me. You can see the buzz around the place. We just need a bit more patience to see what he is trying to do here.

“You can see what we’re trying to do on the pitch. Sometimes it’s great to watch, sometimes it’s heart attack football! But stick by us and I am sure, when he gets more of his ideas across, it will be a really effective way of playing.

“I feel that fitness wise I am back at my best, but it has been hard. It’s a tough injury to come back from and I’ve played the majority of every single game since coming back. I was sort of rushed in, which is partly on me because I wanted to play, and I felt like I was ready.

“But at the same time three games a week come up quick and it does then swell up a bit. Maybe that is because I did push it at the start. There have been times when I have been rested but, ideally, I want to be playing every game. I feel like I am starting to get back to my best in terms of match sharpness and the speed is definitely there so hopefully I can contribute more.”

Montgomery has spoken about his admiration for how quickly Boyle can assimilate information, a key attribute for a player who has spent every single international break away on Socceroos duty. But the man himself insists that’s down to the homework he and his fellow international players get set for their long journeys across the globe.