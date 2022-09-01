Hibs turn attentions to Manchester United defender Will Fish after Dynel Simeu move breaks down
Hibs look set to strike a loan deal for Manchester United centre-back Will Fish, after a move for Southampton’s Dynel Simeu hit the buffers.
The Easter Road side had made contact with the Saints over the 20-year-old former Chelsea youngster, who was at the top of a list of potential centre-back options.
With Rocky Bushiri out injured for at least the next two months and the semi-retired Darren McGregor named as a substitute for all five of Hibs’ Scottish Premiership matches so far, Lee Johnson was targeting rearguard reinforcements and 19-year-old Fish looks set to swap Manchester for Edinburgh on a season-long arrangement.
The defender joined National League side Stockport County on a season-long loan last summer but played just twice for a total of 84 minutes and was recalled to Old Trafford in January amid concern at his lack of minutes for the Hatters.
Fish has made one appearance for United, as a substitute against Wolves on the final day of the 2020/21 campaign and was an unused sub in the 2-0 victory over Granada in the second leg of the Europa League quarter-final in 2021.
A former England youth captain, Fish signed a new deal with the Red Devils earlier this summer, tying him to the club until 2025, with the option of an extra year.
He has also skippered Manchester United’s under-21 side and primarily plays as a right-sided centre-back, comfortable in a three or four.
Meanwhile, talks with Swindon Town for striker Harry McKirdy are ongoing as Hibs look to complete a deal for the 25-year-old.