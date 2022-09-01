Hibs turn attentions to Manchester United defender Will Fish after Dynel Simeu move breaks down

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Easter Road side had made contact with the Saints over the 20-year-old former Chelsea youngster, who was at the top of a list of potential centre-back options.

With Rocky Bushiri out injured for at least the next two months and the semi-retired Darren McGregor named as a substitute for all five of Hibs’ Scottish Premiership matches so far, Lee Johnson was targeting rearguard reinforcements and 19-year-old Fish looks set to swap Manchester for Edinburgh on a season-long arrangement.

The defender joined National League side Stockport County on a season-long loan last summer but played just twice for a total of 84 minutes and was recalled to Old Trafford in January amid concern at his lack of minutes for the Hatters.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fish has made one appearance for United, as a substitute against Wolves on the final day of the 2020/21 campaign and was an unused sub in the 2-0 victory over Granada in the second leg of the Europa League quarter-final in 2021.

A former England youth captain, Fish signed a new deal with the Red Devils earlier this summer, tying him to the club until 2025, with the option of an extra year.

He has also skippered Manchester United’s under-21 side and primarily plays as a right-sided centre-back, comfortable in a three or four.

Meanwhile, talks with Swindon Town for striker Harry McKirdy are ongoing as Hibs look to complete a deal for the 25-year-old.