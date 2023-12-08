Hibs turn huge profit on forward flop as youngster exits in £1 million-plus deal
Hibs have pocketed a near seven-figure profit on fringe forward Elias Melkersen after striking a £1.2 million deal with Norwegian side Stromsgodset. And the Easter Road hierarchy believe the stunning return on their investment - with more possibly to come, courtesy of a sell-on clause in the deal - proves they’re on the right track with a transfer model aimed at developing and selling on young talent.
Melkersen made minimal impact as a Hibs player following his £350,000 arrival in January 2022, scoring just three goals in 32 appearances before being loaned out to Sparta Rotterdam and then Stromsgodset. Counting in loan fees received, however, the 20-year-old has generated a profit of close to £1 million for Hibs.
While the Norwegian leaves Edinburgh for good without making anything in the way of a footballing contribution, then, Melkeresen’s move has been hailed as an ideal example of working the market by Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell, who said: “We are delighted with the fee that we’ve received for Elias; one that’s significantly greater than the original figure that brought him to the club.
“During his time with us, and out on loan, Elias continued to develop, which is why we’ve been able to agree this excellent fee for him. This transfer is another example of us developing young players that then go on to generate greater and meaningful fees that we can re-invest into the club and the first team playing squad, which was always part of our model.”
Hibs boss Nick Montgomery had offered Melkersen a potential path back to the first team just last month, saying he was looking forward to getting a proper look at a player still under contract. But the money offered by Stromsgodset made the deal a no-brainer for the Hibs board.
Hibs director of football Brian McDermott added: “Firstly on behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to thank Elias for all his hard work during his time with us.
“He performed well during his loan spell at Strømsgodset, and they expressed their desire to make the move permanent. This is a good opportunity for Elias to continue playing in his home nation and we wish him all the best for the future.”