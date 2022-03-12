Hibs Under-18s bounce back from cup exit with come-from-behind win at Celtic

Josh O'Connor added to his tally with the winner at Lennoxtown. Picture: Maurice Dougan

Mack Weir and Josh O’Connor were on target as the visitors recovered from losing an early goal to maintain their unbeaten record in the CAS Elite Under-18 League, putting them two points behind league-leaders Rangers with six games in hand.

Despite conceding early on Hibs continued pressing the Hoops defence but got little joy as O’Connor and strike-partner Connor Young sought an opening to get Gareth Evans’ side back into the game.

Ten minutes before half-time Hibs levelled, Jacob MacIntyre picking out Weir from Young’s set-piece and the centre-back fired home the equaliser.

With the interval approaching Young’s reverse pass found Ethan Laidlaw and the Scotland Under-17 internationalist played it to O’Connor who cut inside before curling a trademark effort beyond the ‘keeper into the far corner.

In the second period Hibs picked up where they had left off, Young firing just wide after beating two defenders and Laidlaw hitting the post, with Young’s rebound deflected out for a corner.

Young tested the ‘keeper again with a header from a cross before seeing an effort from distance tipped past the post.

The hosts attempted to catch Hibs on the counter on several occasions but the final ball wasn’t quite there. Celtic finished strongly in search of an equaliser but there is a reason the wee Hibees have the best defence in the league – even allowing for a fewer number of games played – and they held on for a hard-fought win.

Next up for Hibs is Hearts at HTC on Friday March 18.

Hibs: Johnson, Blaney, Weir, Megwa, J MacIntyre, Aiken, Hamilton, Laidlaw, O MacIntyre, O’Connor, Young. Subs used: Zaid (for O’Connor), Watt (for Laidlaw), McCulloch (for Blaney)

