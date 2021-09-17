Hibs U18s come from behind to defeat Rangers and maintain unbeaten start

Josh O'Connor was on target in Hibs U18s win over Rangers

The wee Hibees had to come from behind after Tyler Pasnik put the visitors in front with fewer than ten minutes played with Josh O’Connor equalising on the half-hour mark and a Josh McCulloch deflected effort turning the game on its head.

Rangers started strongly and opened the scoring after just seven minutes as Pasnik smashed home from close range.

Hibs settled into the game after losing the early goal and threatened through O’Connor and Robbie Hamilton while Murray Aiken dragged a shot wide.

Connor Young shot straight at Rangers ‘keeper Jack McConnell before O’Connor beat Jack Harkness on the left and curled an effort into the far corner.

Hibs kept up the pressure in the second half with Young firing a free kick just over the bar and O’Connor having a goal ruled out for offside and it seemed just a matter of time before they added to their tally.

When they eventually did there was a degree of fortune about the goal, McCulloch’s strike taking a deflection en route to goal and beating McConnell.

Substitute Freddie Wylie went close to wrapping up the win late on and Hamilton sent another effort just over as Hibs saw the game out to earn a well-deserved win over last season’s title-winners.

Hibs: Johnson, McCulloch, Blaney, Weir, Megwa, MacIntyre, Aiken, Laidlaw, Hamilton, O’Connor, Young. Sub used: Wylie.

