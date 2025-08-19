Full breakdown on Polish opponents - and video preview of biggest game since ... you decide

Shut down the deep-lying playmaker. Close off the line of supply to a wider-than-wide attack that uses movement to pull defenders out of comfort zones. And see if that fullback won’t be tempted to follow his man a little too far away from the danger area …

Legia Warsaw represent formidable enough UEFA Conference League opposition for Hibs. Ahead of Thursday night’s play-off first leg at Easter Road, David Gray is right to be wary of the multiple threats posed by the Polish team.

Yes, Legia may well have ended up at this stage of the competition as lucky losers, their 5-3 aggregate defeat to Larnaca in the Europa League third qualifying round seeing them drop into the Conference League one step shy of the league phase. But Hibs were knocked out of the Europa League a round earlier, remember. Legia also managed, remember, to get past both Kazakh side FC Aktobe and Banik Ostrava, from the Czech Republic, before succumbing to the Cypriots.

They won the Polish Super Cup in gaffer Edward Iordanescu’s first game at the helm, defeating reigning champions Lech Poznan. And even in their weekend loss to Ekstraklasa new boys Wisla Plock, Legia enjoyed almost 70 per cent possession – and out-shot the visitors.

So what should Hibs fans look out for when the Poles pitch up in Edinburgh tomorrow night? As you’d expect at this stage of UEFA’s third-tier club competition, quality enough – but also flaws to be exposed.

The formation

As the line-ups in photo 1 show, Legia mainly operate in a sort of 4-5-1/4-3-3 shape, with just the one major switch to a 3-5-2 for the second leg of that Larnaca loss, when Iordanescu needed to go for broke after losing 4-1 in Cyprus.

Photo 1 - Legia formations | Wyscout

Willing to drop everyone behind the ball in defence, they like to build through the midfield – but aren’t averse to hitting it long and looking for second balls on the edge of the box.

Building from the back

A great deal will depend on where and how Hibs choose to disrupt the visitors on Thursday night, of course. Legia’s build-up is nothing Gray and his coaching team won’t have encountered before.

Photo 2 - Legia build-up | Wyscout

Stretching the back four wide, with the fullbacks pushing up, gives Legia opportunities to generate space in midfield (see photo 2).

Photo 2.1 - Legia going wide early | Wyscout

If you sit off, they’ll take the space and set themselves. Often that means going direct to one of the fullbacks (see photo 2.1) and advance on enemy territory from the flanks.

Setting up camp in the final third

Key to everything Legia do is the player in the traditional No. 6 role. Which, confusingly, can either be the guy wearing squad No. 8 – Rafael Augustyniak – or Swiss defender/midfielder Marco Burch, who wears the No. 4 on his back.

While the sitting midfielder often drops deep to build play, even stepping in between the central defenders to get on the ball, it’s further up the park where he’s expected to really influence the game. It’s not unusual, as they progress forward, for two defenders to step up play alongside this ‘regista’ as the Italians call it (see photo 3). The word literally translates as director, which certainly fits in this instance.

Photo 3 - Legia attacking shape | Wyscout

Providing a defensive break against a counter-attack while keeping the ball moving from side to side, he allows Legia to stretch five or even six players across the pitch. The aim is, of course, to pull defenders wider and wider, opening up gaps. But Warsaw are also excellent in their vertical movement, dropping off and going beyond, to keep the opposition back line under constant stress; they’ll definitely take some disciplined watching by the Hibs back five, should it come to that.

Decent in the air and a threat from set-piece deliveries, they’ve got energy in the midfield and attacking departments. They’d do pretty well in the Scottish Premiership.

Weak links in the Legia chain

For a team boasting a bit of height and aerial threat, the goal they lost on Sunday must have been a complete sickener. Defenders all lined up ready to deal with a cross … but they just find themselves beaten by the quality of delivery and a bit of movement (see photo 4).

Photo 4 - weakness with crosses | Wyscout

Hibs will take encouragement from that, given the profile of player available to David Gray. Look for Kieron Bowie, Rocky Bushiri, Jack Iredale and a few others to cause the very best kind of trouble in the visitors’ box.

Other flaws? Well, there are times when an opportunity rather jumps out from a long, long day spent watching clips and studying shapes. It’s not always obvious or even that conclusive – but it might just represent a chance, which means it has to be included in any opposition analysis. Just in case.

Once or twice, depending on how they line up, the Legia fullbacks just looked a little too eager to go chasing the ball (see photo 5). Drawn in by a wide player coming short to ‘demand’ a ball into feet, only to spin in behind, they can be exploited with a ball over the top.

Photo 5 - target the left back | Wyscout

Hibs have the pace and wit to do this, especially on the right flank, where Chris Cadden and Martin Boyle have built up an almost telepathic understanding. If Boyle fancies a little wander from his centre forward position, he could do serious damage, supported by his wingback.

Hibs correspondent John Greechan holds a UEFA B Licence in coaching and a Certificate in Advanced Tactical Analysis from Barca Innovation Hub Universitas.