Hibs saw their 15-game unbeaten run in all competitions come crashing to an end in a Scottish Cup quarter-final defeat at Celtic Park, as Brendan Rodger’s champions – and Cup holders – just edged out the visitors in a contest that wasn’t finally settled until the home team’s second goal in injury time. David Gray’s men were applauded by 7000 travelling fans for their efforts at the end of a tighter than expected match-up.

Celtic looked in total control when Daizen Maeda put the hosts ahead late in the first half. But Hibs rallied in the second half, without creating many clear-cut chances of their own – and were right in it until home substitute Adam Idah netted from close range with the 90 minutes up.

Celtic were always going to dominate possession, forcing Hibs to play in as compact a shell as they could manage – and look to live off any scraps that might fall their way. As plans go, it wasn’t the worst. And it worked … up to a point.

Before Celtic got their breakthrough with six minutes of the first half remaining, in fact, the home side had been frustrated by the visitors. Whether that was Rocky Bushiri doing just enough to put Maeda off when the centre forward was clean through on goal, or any number of Hibs players just getting a toe in the way when it mattered.

Kieron Bowie even had a chance to give the away side a surprise lead 17 minutes gone, the striker getting in behind the Celtic defence from a quick Josh Campbell throw and letting rip with a left-footed shoot that forced Kasper Schmeichel into a reflex save at his near post. What a moment that would have been for the travelling fans.

All of the hard work put into the opening 39 minutes was undone, however, when Maeda was first to the rebound from a Jordan Smith save on Nicolas Kuhn’s close-range strike. At 1-0 down and heading out of the tournament, Hibs had no choice but to take a more adventurous tack after the break – and damn the risks.

Martin Boyle started to find some gaps in behind the Celtic defence, the skipper running of Auston Trusty more than once. If the pay-off was allowing the home side a few more opportunities to get their danger men one-on-one with defenders, well, so be it.

There was a definite tension among home supporters when the fourth official signalled five minutes of time added on; there was just a chance that Hibs might pull something out of the bag. But it was Idah who struck with the 90 minutes gone, beating Smith from point-blank range.

1 . GK Jordan Smith 8/10 With the ink barely dry on a new contract keeping him at Hibs until 2028, the goalie produced a series of big saves and timely interventions before being beaten by Maeda. And he was even unlucky to lose that goal from the rebound after stopping Kuhn’s first effort. Could do nothing about late second. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RCB Lewis Miller 6/10 Pulled inside a place to cover for the injure Warren O’Hora, the big Aussie was under constant pressure as Jota looked to create mayhem on that side of the pitch. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB Rocky Bushiri 6/10 A couple of eye-catching moments, including doing very well to put Maeda off when the Japanese striker was clean through on goal. Stood up well to the home team’s multiple threats, in general. | SNS Group Photo Sales