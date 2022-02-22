Hibs Under-18s battle to victory over Hamilton Accies

Hibs celebrate Josh O'Connor's opener from the penalty spot against Hamilton. Picture: Maurice Dougan

A penalty by Josh O’Connor in the first half and a second-half strike by Murray Aiken ensured Gareth Evans’ side left with all three points.

Evans made one change to his team from the line-up that recorded a 1-0 victory over Kilmarnock earlier this month with Josh McCulloch coming in for Ethan Laidlaw in midfield.

Both teams took a while to get going, Accies seeing more of the ball in the initial part of the game and hitting the post, and Hibs’ first real chance of note came around the 20-minute mark, Aiken seeing a shot saved from just inside the area after good work by Robbie Hamilton and O’Connor.

Shortly after O’Connor forced another save from Accies ‘keeper Cameron May after a quick break before Aiken and Hamilton combined again in the lead-up to the opener.

Aiken drove forwards, playing a one-two with his midfield colleague, and was felled in the area as he collected the return pass. O’Connor stepped up and sent May the wrong way to put the visitors ahead.

Blaney had a chance to increase Hibs’ lead before the interval but sent a powerful volley just wide from Connor Young’s free kick.

Young neatly carved out another opening for strike-partner O’Connor when he drilled a 30-yard pass but the forward was unable to double his and Hibs’ advantage.

Kanayo Megwa then had two chances to get on the scoresheet, both from Young free kicks, but the defender headed his first effort over the bar and could only send his second straight at May.

Blaney then saw another free kick saved as he tried to find the bottom corner.

When the Hibees did get their second there was a degree of good fortune involved. Megwa collected the ball on the left-hand side and drove into the area and his cut-back was partially cleared as far as Aiken, whose shot from 20 yards looked goalbound until O’Connor flicked the effort past May.

The striker had looked to be in an offside position but the goal stood and Hibs held on for another victory.