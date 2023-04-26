Reuben McAllister (far left), Jacob MacIntyre, and Josh Landers (far right) congratulate Jay McGarva after his second goal won the game for Hibs. Picture: Maurice Dougan

MacIntyre opened the scoring midway through the first half, finding the back of the net from the edge of the area, but Dean Cleland’s close-range strike moments later from Harry Wright’s cross was chalked off for offside.

Hibs had enjoyed the bulk of the game up until then so St Mirren’s equaliser came somewhat against the run of the play, but the hosts hit back nearly straight away. Wright delivered another centre into the box and McGarva got his head to the cross to restore the Hibees’ lead.

Cleland and Owen Hastie both had chances before the interval, the former sending an effort well over the bar, while the defender headed narrowly wide from a corner.

After the restart Reuben McAllister wasn’t too far away with a free kick around 25 yards from goal, and following a stramash from the midfielder’s corner moments later, McGarva hit the woodwork as he attempted to increase Hibs’ lead.

St Mirren levelled again just after the hour mark, a long-range effort coming back off the post with a forward lurking to tap it past Owens. Gareth Evans and Steve Kean shook things up, bringing on Rudi Molotnikov – back from injury – in place of Wright in a bid to turn the game in Hibs’ favour once more. But it was McGarva who had the final say, Josh Landers playing in the midfielder who finished well from the edge of the penalty area.

Molotnikov did come close after Landers and McGarva had linked up but the substitute’s effort was pushed away for a corner. Defender Ricky Waugh, back from involvement with the Scottish Schools squad in the Centenary Shield fixtures, tried his luck from range and forced a fine save from the St Mirren ‘keeper who tipped the ball onto the bar.

There was time for one last chance for Hibs but although McAllister did well to turn his man in the box, his effort flew wide of the goal.