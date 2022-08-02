Hibs Under-18s defeat Chesterfield in pre-season friendly as Reuben McAllister features

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs Under-18s celebrate Jacob MacIntyre's opener. Picture: Maurice Dougan

Goals from Jacob MacIntyre and Alfie Smith gave the wee Hibees a 2-0 lead at the interval and substitute Josh Landers made it three towards the end before the young Spireites added a consolation free kick at the end.

The English side’s Under-18s had already drawn 1-1 with Dundee and posted a 2-1 victory over Arthurlie Under-20s in the earlier part of their pre-season camp in Scotland, while there was a Hibs debut for recent signing Reuben McAllister, who recovered from a knock to take his place in the starting line-up.

Hibs nearly had an opening around 15 minutes into the game when Harry Brash tried to pick out Bailey McKenzie but the visiting defence read the move and cleared the danger.

The hosts kept making inroads and were rewarded for their persistence midway through the half. MacIntyre pounced on a misplaced pass out of defence and advanced towards goal, finishing well into the bottom corner.

Smith had a chance to double Hibs’ lead moments later but his effort from the edge of the area following a driving run forwards from MacIntyre was comfortably dealt with by the visiting ‘keeper.

Harry Wright and Bailey McKenzie combined to set up the second goal, the wingback feeding the attacker whose cross was headed home by Smith just before the break.

Chesterfield began to come into the game more in the second period but were still struggling to really test Freddie Owens in the Hibs goal.

With a little over 20 minutes remaining Hibs nearly made it three, substitute Ricky Waugh whipping in a free kick from close to the corner flag in the direction of Jamie Bulloch but the defender’s header came back off the post.

Landers, on as a second-half substitute for McKenzie made it three when he was picked out by Waugh and rounded the goalkeeper before slotting it into the unguarded net towards the end. There was still time for Chesterfield to grab a consolation via a free kick but it was a deserved victory for the wee Hibees.

The 18s are next in action on Saturday against Newcastle United’s under-18s, again at HTC, with a 2.30pm kick-off against the Magpies.